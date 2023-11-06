SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Monday, Utah! Mild southwest flow will continue keeping temperatures above normal and cloud cover over much of the northern half of the state.

Bottom Line?! Enjoy the mild temperatures Monday as a cold front is on the way!

An approaching storm system will bring increased moisture from the northwest throughout the day with showers increasing this evening into Tuesday. Temperatures today will be in the mid-60s for the Wasatch Front and upper 70s for St. George. Winds will pick up statewide with breezy conditions expected. However, wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible.

As the storm moves through the state Tuesday, it will weaken as it moves southeast and bring valley rain and mountain snowfall. Early precipitation forecasts call for around a tenth of an inch to a quarter of an inch in the northern valleys, the northern mountain areas above 7,000 feet will generally see three to six inches of snowfall while the Central Mountains could pick up one to three inches.

The exception to the forecast will be the Bear River Range in far northern Utah, better ingredients for snowfall there could amount to anywhere from five to over ten inches of snow. The Upper Cottonwoods could pick up higher totals into Wednesday as well, depending on how much lake-enhanced snowfall we see set up.

Snow levels will fall to around 6,000 feet by Tuesday evening, dropping further through Wednesday morning with snow showers possible along the Bench areas, the Wasatch Front will primarily see rain with a chance of a wintry mix early Wednesday.

Aside from the moisture, the bigger impact will be the cooler temperatures. Daytime highs will likely drop into the upper 40s along the Wasatch Front for daytime highs midweek and low 60s for St. George. A gradual warming trend will return for the rest of the week with dry weather taking us into the weekend. Stay tuned.

