SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy Monday, Utah! High pressure is in control, and we’ve got some nice weather on tap today, and through the first half of the workweek.

Skies will be mostly sunny statewide today with daytime highs about 5-10 degrees above average. For most, that will mean the 70s and 80s, while the Wasatch Front gets to the low and mid-80s. St. George will be the warm spot with a high of 90.

Into tonight, it’s mostly clear skies with overnight lows similar to what we had last night with most dropping into the 40s and 50s.

Don’t expect many changes with our weather through Wednesday, but that means if you have any outdoor plans, such as checking out the fall foliage, the weather should be great.

By Thursday, the high pressure keeping our weather quiet will start to shift away to the east. This will open the door to a system coming in from the Pacific Northwest.

As the storm inches closer to the weekend, winds will pick up for the end of the week with the strongest winds expected on Thursday and Friday.

Wet weather potential will begin to pick up by the weekend and by Sunday, daytime highs will fall to the low to mid-60s along the Wasatch Front, with highs in the 70s for St. George.

As we get closer to the storm coming in, we’ll be able to hone in on the finer details of this forecast.

Stay on top of the latest weather changes with Utah’s 4Warn Forecast, both on-air and online. We are Good4Utah!