SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy Tuesday, Utah! For the rest of today we’ll see above average heat with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Overall, coverage of showers and thunderstorms will be lower than yesterday, but even with that, storms will be possible in most locations.

There’s also a marginal risk of severe storms from the west desert to the Wasatch Front, through SW Wyoming. A marginal risk is a low-end risk, but like we saw yesterday, there’s still potential. If storms become strong to severe the main threat would be strong winds, but some hail and heavy rain will also be possible in storms.

Also, there will also be an elevated risk of Flash Flooding at several spots in southern Utah including Zion, Bryce Canyon, Capitol Reef, the San Rafael Swell, the Grand Staircase, and Glen Canyon.

Elevated risk of Flash Flooding for several areas in southern #Utah today with it being more of a probability rather than possibility at @CapitolReefNPS & the Swell. #utwx pic.twitter.com/Lo7MZNAFum — Thomas Geboy (@ThomasGeboyWX) July 25, 2023

Outside of any wet weather skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy as daytime highs reach the 90s and triple digits, outside of the high terrain where places like Park City will reach the 80s this afternoon.

Into tonight, the chance of wet weather will go down with the loss of daytime heating. By midnight, just about all shower activity will come to an end, leaving us with calm skies with overnight lows similar to what we had last night.

As we head into the second half of the workweek high pressure will build back over the 4 corners. This will result in moisture gradually decreasing while temperature will be moving in the opposite direction.

Wednesday will still bring the potential of isolated showers and thunderstorms to most spots across the state, but as is the case today, the chance will be lower overall compared to today. Daytime highs will also be similar to this afternoon, but in most spots, highs will be roughly 1-3 degrees warmer than today.

By Thursday and Friday, we’ll be looking at mostly sunny skies statewide with only a slight chance of rain east of I-15, generally in the high terrain. Daytime highs will also come up a bit resulting in highs near 100 for Salt Lake and near 110 for St. George.

The beginning of the weekend will build off what we get to end the workweek, but by the end of the weekend into early next week there are signs that monsoon moisture could make a comeback resulting in better wet weather potential as temperatures ease down closer to seasonal averages.

Stay on top of all of Utah’s summer weather and weather changes with Utah’s 4Warn Forecast, both on-air and online. We are Good4Utah!