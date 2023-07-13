SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy Thursday, Utah! For the remainder of this workweek, we stay quiet and hot, but there will be some subtle changes.

Thanks to the ridge of high pressure flattening a bit, temperatures in northern Utah will ease down by a small fraction, resulting in daytime highs today and Friday (mainly Friday) being within a couple of degrees where we should be. With that said, it will still be hot as we only drop to the mid-90s along the Wasatch Front.

In southern Utah, there won’t be a cool down as temperatures will continue to climb. By Friday, we’ll be closing in on 110 degrees in St. George and 95 degrees in Cedar City. You can expect mostly sunny skies across the state, and it will be breezy at times as well, even though it won’t be as breezy compared to earlier this week.

As we move into the weekend, the high pressure will envelop the entire southwestern United States and will act as a heat dome resulting in the hottest temperatures we have seen so far this year. Along the Wasatch Front by Sunday, daytime highs could exceed 100 degrees, Park City will likely see its first 90s of the year, and St. George will climb above 110 degrees Saturday through Monday.

The western high pressure heat dome will bring the hottest temperatures of the year this weekend into Monday. By Sunday & Monday we'll be within striking distance of the all-time record highs in both Salt Lake & St. George 👀🔥🥵.@AlanaBrophyNews @NateLarsenWX @GarrettJamesWX pic.twitter.com/qrCZuGcma7 — Thomas Geboy (@ThomasGeboyWX) July 13, 2023

An excessive heat warning has already been issued for Lower Washington County, and it’s set to run from Saturday through Monday. During this stretch, highs could reach up to 115 degrees while overnight lows will only drop to the upper 70s, meaning not much relief at night.

There’s also an excessive heat watch in place for northwestern Utah, including all of the Wasatch Front. This will run from Sunday through Monday as both days could see highs reach up to 104 degrees while overnight lows will only drop between 75-80 degrees.

For any plans this weekend, it’s important to take necessary precautions to beat the heat, like limiting time outside, staying hydrated, finding shady areas, keeping pets indoors, and checking in on neighbors and relatives.

Stay on top of all of Utah’s summer weather and weather changes with Utah’s 4Warn Forecast, both on-air and online. We are Good4Utah!