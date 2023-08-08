SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy Tuesday, Utah! After a bit of a soggy start to the day in northern Utah, the system that brought the showers is moving away.

Outside of northeastern Utah, the chance of seeing any wet weather will diminish as we go through the afternoon. While the storms clear, we’ll still see breezy winds with slightly cooler temperatures compared to yesterday in northern Utah.

Highs will reach the 70s and 80s for most, with highs along the Wasatch Front coming in about 10 degrees below average, in the low to mid-80s.

While northern Utah sees clearing skies today, southern Utah will get mostly sunny skies, breezy winds, and warm temperatures. For the most part, daytime highs will come in slightly below average, with most seeing highs in the 80s and 90s.

Given the warm, dry conditions, and increased winds today down south, there will be an elevated fire risk for southern Utah, while most of southeastern and southcentral Utah will see a critical fire risk through this evening.

A Red Flag Warning is currently in effect for Grand and San Juan Counties, but by tomorrow we’ll see it in place from south-central Utah up through the Staircase into the western Canyonlands. In these areas, it’s important to be mindful of the fire risk, avoid any outdoor burning, follow local fire restrictions, and secure loose chains on vehicles.

Heading into the middle of the week, the low pressure moves away, and we see a few more changes in our weather. High pressure to our south will move a bit to allow more of a southerly flow, resulting in increasing monsoon moisture for southern Utah while temperatures rise to near seasonal norms.

The second half of the workweek will bring the potential for scattered showers and thunderstorms to southern Utah, with highs a little below average.

In northern Utah, daytime highs will climb up to near seasonal averages, with a chance we could see some of that moisture from southern Utah Thursday into Friday.

By the end of the weekend, it looks like the monsoon moisture will dwindle, resulting in mostly dry skies and average temperatures.

Stay on top of the latest weather changes with Utah’s 4Warn Forecast, both on-air and online. We are Good4Utah!