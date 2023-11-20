SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Monday, Utah! Our weekend storm was rather impressive and put up very healthy snow totals for some mountain ranges, mainly the Upper Cottonwoods, with significant precipitation totals in the valleys as well.

Now that the storm is to the east, we’ll see a few dry days as high pressure builds back in. Bottom Line?! High pressure will build in through midweek, another storm will drop in for Thanksgiving.

Northerly flow in place today will keep temperatures below average with highs in the low 40s along the Wasatch Front and mid-50s for St. George. Elevated winds will taper off through late morning and clouds will continue to clear.

High pressure will remain overhead through midweek with a gradual warmup in temperatures. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies are expected statewide with nice pre-Thanksgiving travel conditions. Daytime highs will reach seasonal averages through midweek and winds will remain light. The latter half of the week looks to bring some changes with the potential for wet weather moving in. Timing on this next system appears to be Thursday afternoon/evening with continued impacts into Friday.

This far out, overall moisture content can fluctuate quite a bit, but it is looking like temperatures could be cold enough to bring some snow down to the valley floors early Friday morning. Temperatures will be close to seasonal highs on Thanksgiving but drop below average on Friday.

The wet weather should clear out for the weekend with the cooler temperatures hanging around. Stay tuned!

