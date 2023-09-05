SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Tuesday, Utah! After another active weather day, things are starting to calm down, as far as the weather goes. However, we are going to look at the chance for a few showers and thunderstorms in Northwestern Utah in the afternoon/evening hours.

Bottom Line?! The Beehive State looks to start drying out after several days of rain and even some snow in the upper elevations. There is still a chance for a few thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Another disturbance will bring enough energy to the atmosphere that we could see a few thunderstorms develop around 3 p.m.

On Tuesday, increasing southwest flow across the state will allow for warmer temperatures to move back in. A high-pressure system to the southeast will gradually start to establish itself over the region. This will bring dry weather conditions and a gradual warming trend to the Beehive state.

Daytime highs will climb to near seasonal averages by Thursday, with mid-80s forecast for Salt Lake, and mid-90s for St. George. The only exception to dry weather Tuesday is a trailing wave of moisture moving over far northwest Utah late Tuesday evening, it may produce a few storms north of Weber County, clearing overnight.

The rest of the forecast shows nothing but sunny skies and warmer temperatures. These look to stick around into early next week, as there does not look to be any significant changes coming to our weather pattern early next week.

Stay on top of the latest weather changes with Utah’s 4Warn Forecast both on-air and online! We are Good4Utah!