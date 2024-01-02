SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy Tuesday, Utah! It’s another hazy and calm weather day for the Beehive State as high pressure remains in control.

Air quality conditions for the Northern Valleys remain consistent with what we saw on New Year’s. Most valleys remain in ‘Moderate/Yellow’ for Tuesday with Davis and Salt Lake Counties expected to stay in the ‘Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups.’ Some relief from the bad air could arrive as early as Wednesday with a passing storm system. Daytime highs will reach the low 40s along the Wasatch Front this afternoon. Highs will remain in the mid-50s for St. George with mostly clear skies.

The next storm system has sped up from previous forecast guidance. The storm system setting sights on Central and Southern Utah looks like it will arrive early and move in on Wednesday afternoon. The system should bring a decent chance for some wet weather in those areas and help mix out some of the valley haze in Northern Utah. Snowfall will favor the central and southern mountain areas Wednesday into Thursday with several inches of new snowfall expected. In Northern Utah, rain and snow showers are expected Wednesday afternoon and evening with the potential for light snowfall early Thursday morning. Any accumulating snowfall looks like less than an inch for the Wasatch Front with slick roads possible for the early commute.

By the weekend, a second storm system is expected to move down from the Gulf of Alaska and bring much colder temperatures and widespread snowfall. This feature could impact the region into the next week and is looking like it will bring significant snowfall to the mountain areas with a good chance of snowfall for the valleys, as well. However, the forecast is still far out, and the timing and intensity of the storm could fluctuate. Confidence in our wintry weekend weather is growing and it should be an exciting weekend for our ski resorts across the state.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Bottom line?! Several storms are lining up to impact the state beginning Wednesday, active pattern could remain into next week.

With Utah’s 4Warn Forecast both on-air and online you can stay on top of all the weather changes the Beehive State has to offer! We are Good4Utah!