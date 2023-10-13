SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy Friday, Utah! This afternoon, high pressure strengthening over the state will lead to warmer temperatures and ample sunshine.

Daytime highs will remain roughly 5 degrees below normal with 50’s and low 60’s for the Wasatch Front, and 60’s and 70’s for southern Utah. High pressure will continue to build into the weekend allowing for temperatures to continue to climb.

With high pressure in place this weekend, we expect favorable conditions for the annular solar eclipse, often referred to as the “Ring of Fire” eclipse. A weak storm passing through Idaho will bring high cirrus clouds through the state early on Saturday but should clear out of southern Utah in time for peak visibility late morning.

During the solar eclipse, the moon will mostly obscure the sun, offering an exciting celestial view. Northern Utah will enjoy temperatures in the upper 60s, while southern Utah will experience highs in the upper 70s.

With only high clouds moving through, the weather should be good for statewide viewing of the eclipse. Make sure to grab proper sunglasses before the eclipse happens on Saturday morning!

Sunshine and warming temperatures will continue into the new week with highs climbing slightly above seasonal temperatures Sunday and Monday. A weak system passing through the northern half of the state midweek should help drop temperatures but lack significant moisture.

Daytime highs will peak in the mid-70s for the Wasatch Front on Monday, sliding to the mid-60s on Wednesday. In St. George, highs in the mid-80s on Monday will gradually decline to near 80 degrees by Thursday.

With Utah’s 4Warn Forecast, both on-air and online, you can stay on top of all the weather changes the Beehive State has to offer. We are Good4Utah!