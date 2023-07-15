SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy weekend, Utah! Dangerous heat is looming in parts of our state, and by Sunday, we will see above average highs along the Wasatch Front.

High pressure remains firmly in control today which will lead to mostly sunny skies statewide. It will be another toasty day as well with temperatures that range mainly in the 90s and 100s across the state. This large area of high pressure encompasses the entire southwestern United States and will act as a heat dome resulting in the hottest temperatures we have seen so far this year. Along the Wasatch Front by Sunday, daytime highs will exceed 100°, Park City will likely see its first 90s of the year, and St. George will climb above 110° Saturday through Monday.

We have several heat alerts in effect already, with various warnings and advisories going into effect through tomorrow. An excessive heat warning has already been put into effect in lower Washington County, Zion National Park, Glen Canyon, and Lake Powell, set to run through Monday evening. During this stretch, highs could reach up to 115° while overnight lows will only drop to the upper 70s, meaning not much relief at night. The excessive heat warning for Capitol Reef and the nearby area will begin tomorrow and will also continue through Monday evening as highs may reach up to 106°. The heat advisories for southern central Utah will also run from Saturday through Monday as high temperatures could reach 104°.

There’s also an excessive heat warning now in place for northwestern Utah, including the Wasatch Front and Tooele County. This will run Sunday through Monday as both days could see highs reach up to 104° while overnight lows will only drop to between 75-80°. Heat advisories have also been issued for most of the state Sunday into Monday. The advisories were expanded Friday to include Eastern Utah locations like Grand County and the Four Corners. Heat advisories are also posted for Western Utah, parts of Box Elder County, the Western Uinta Basin, the San Rafael Swell, Southwestern Utah, and the Sanpete and Sevier Valleys. Highs may exceed 100°.

A trough tracking north of the Beehive State will take the edge off the heat Tuesday, dropping highs into the upper 90s along the Wasatch Front, but daytime highs look to bounce back to triple digits by late week. This is going to be a prolonged period of hot and dry conditions. For any plans this weekend, it’s important to take necessary precautions to beat the heat — like limit time outside, check before you lock your car, stay hydrated, find shady areas, keep pets indoors, and check in on neighbors and relatives. Stay cool!

The bottom line? A strengthening ridge of high pressure will bring the hottest temperatures of the year as multiple heat warnings & advisories are in effect.

Stay on top of all of Utah’s summer weather and weather changes with Utah’s 4Warn Forecast both on-air and online. We are Good4Utah!