SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy Monday, Utah! We’re coming off the hottest day of the year so far on Sunday, and today’s heat won’t be too far behind.

High pressure continues to be the dominating feature in our weather which will result in most spots returning to the 90s and triple digits for daytime highs. We’ll find ourselves in record territory once again.

While breaking all-time records is unlikely today, we’ll be within a handful of degrees in both Salt Lake and St. George.

We’ll see a high of 104 degrees in Salt Lake, with the record being 107 degrees, and St. George likely comes in at 112 degrees which is shy of the all-time 117-degree record. But if we hit 112, that would tie the daily record for today. Even places like Logan, Heber, and Cedar City will flirt with 100 degrees this afternoon.

While it looks unlikely we'll break all-time temperature records today, it will be the second day in a row that we're at least in the ballpark… #utwx @alanabrophynews @abc4utah @natelarsenwx @garrettjameswx pic.twitter.com/Ayk6cF6R6y — Thomas Geboy (@ThomasGeboyWX) July 17, 2023

Excessive Heat Advisories and Warnings remain in effect for a vast majority of the state. These advisories and warnings will continue until 9 p.m. this evening.

Within the warnings for Lower Washington County, Zion National Park, and Lake Powell/Glen Canyon, highs today could reach up to 115 degrees. For the rest of the advisories and warnings, including the excessive heat warning for the Wasatch Front, highs could climb to 105.

Make sure to take necessary precautions to beat the heat if you HAVE to be outside today, such as finding shade, staying hydrated, and wearing the appropriate clothing. Also, look twice before you lock your car and check in with your neighbors and relatives, especially if they are prone to high heat.

To go along with the heat today, the skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy, but we will notice a few more clouds by the second half of the day. That’s because we’ll start to see some subtle changes ahead of some changes that we’ll feel mainly by tomorrow.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The stubborn ridge of high pressure is finally moving down to the southeast and by tonight into tomorrow, that will open the door to a cold front set to move in. By late this afternoon into tonight, a few thunderstorms will be possible in the northwestern portion of our area, and an isolated strong storm capable of gusty winds can’t be ruled out.

Dangerous HEAT today, but some relief is on the way! An approaching front could result in some storms in NW Utah this evening & by tomorrow, isolated storms will be possible for most as temperatures ease down closer to averages. Still will be hot, but won't be as hot, thankfully. pic.twitter.com/wfgHWLRmhQ — Thomas Geboy (@ThomasGeboyWX) July 17, 2023

For our Tuesday, as the front slowly moves into the Beehive State, we’ll see the edge taken off the heat slightly. Instead of seeing highs mainly in the 90s and 100s for our Tuesday, most will see highs in the 80s and 90s outside of southern Utah.

While it will still be hot outside, temperatures will be closer to where they should be for this time of year, with most seeing roughly a 5-degree drop compared to what we get for our Monday.

Also, with an influx of moisture, isolated showers, and storms will be possible for most. The best chance will come in the high terrain, but there will also be a slight chance in our valleys outside of the southwestern corner of the state.

Our Wednesday and Thursday will be very similar to what we get on Tuesday, with near-seasonal heat and a slight chance of seeing isolated showers and thunderstorms. By the end of the workweek into the weekend though, high pressure looks poised to re-establish control which will likely see our temperatures begin to slowly climb once again.

Stay on top of all of Utah’s summer weather and weather changes with Utah’s 4Warn Forecast, both on-air and online. We are Good4Utah!