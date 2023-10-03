SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Tuesday, Utah! Another crisp, cool Autumn Day ahead as a storm system slowly exits the state.

The bottom line? An exiting storm system allows for scattered showers, high-elevation snow, and another day of crisp Autumn air with well-average temperatures.

We saw widespread showers across the state yesterday and ended up breaking four daily precipitation records including in downtown Salt Lake City. Our active skies are courtesy of an upper-level low lifting through the state and pushing wet weather east.

Being on the backside of the low today, we’ll get wrap-around moisture with a northwesterly flow. In northern Utah, we’ll hold onto the potential of isolated to scattered showers while southern Utah, mainly south of I-70, begins to transition to dry skies. Given the cooler air in place though, above 8,000ft. will continue to be the emphasis for snow showers. Accumulating sloppy, wet snow covered the Western Uintas and higher parts of the Wasatch Mountains.

The northwest flow also means we will see daytime highs well below average for this time of year. Valley temperatures are typically around the low 70s along the Wasatch Front, but today, our temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 50s and 60s with low 70s expected in Washington County and near Lake Powell. For the Wasatch Back, we’ll see 40s and 50s.

Outside of any wet weather skies will be mostly cloudy up north and partly cloudy down south. While the chance for isolated to scattered showers holds on for the northern half of the state today, quieter conditions and a warming trend are right around the corner. Heading into the second half of the week, high pressure will return. This will result in us drying out!

Clear skies will allow for plenty of sunshine, but our warming trend will be gradual. We’ll likely see temperatures remain below seasonal averages through Thursday with highs returning to near or even slightly above average by Friday into the weekend.

As we stand right now, the weekend looks stunning in both Northern and Southern Utah! Make those plans now!

With Utah’s 4Warn Forecast both on-air and online you can stay on top of all the weather changes the Beehive State has to offer! We are Good4Utah!