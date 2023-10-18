SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy Wednesday, Utah! We’re halfway through the workweek. It’s going to be a gorgeous day across the Beehive State.

Expect mostly sunny skies with daytime highs that run roughly 5-7 degrees above seasonal norms. Given this time of the year, above-average warmth is just downright comfortable for most spots.

In northern Utah, we’ll see 60s and 70s for most with low 70s along the Wasatch Front. In southern Utah, highs will mainly range in the 70s and 80s with St. George being the warm spot in the mid-80s. Into tonight, it’s mostly clear skies with lows a degree or two warmer than what we had last night.

With high pressure leading the way, dry weather will stick around through the end of the week with no significant changes anticipated.

As the high pressure slowly works from west to east, the northwesterly flow we have now will be replaced with more of a southerly wind. The southerly winds will allow temperatures to warm a bit more to close out the workweek with highs by Friday ranging from roughly 10-15 degrees above seasonal norms as the sunshine holds strong.

By the weekend, high pressure will start to move out of the way. This will result in more clouds moving in as temperatures ease down by a small fraction. As a whole though, the weekend is looking really good so get out there and enjoy this warm and quiet stretch while we have it.

If we’re looking for changes in our weather, those are likely to come early next week. Forecast models are becoming increasingly optimistic that our next system will move in by Monday of next week which will likely usher in a wetter and much cooler pattern as we move through next week. Being more than several days away though we’ll continue to fine-tune the forecast so stay tuned!

With Utah’s 4Warn Forecast, both on-air and online, you can stay on top of all the weather changes the Beehive State has to offer. We are Good4Utah!