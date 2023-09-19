SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Tuesday, Utah! We have another cold front heading our way. Before we get to that we will see mild temperatures across the Beehive state.

The bottom line? A few isolated storms will be possible ahead of our next cold front

Temperatures today will be in the mid-80s for the Wasatch Front, but not much warmer for St. George with a high of 90. We will have enough moisture in the atmosphere to see a few showers and thunderstorms develop in the afternoon. These storms will be isolated in coverage. While severe storms are unlikely, storms that develop will be capable of gusty outflow winds.

Over the next couple of days, we won’t see many changes in the forecast. We’ll hold onto the chance of spotty showers and thunderstorms through midweek with the best chance remaining in the high country in the northern half of the state. Daytime highs will remain consistent until the latter half of the week.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

By Wednesday night/early Thursday, we’re looking at some BIG changes. A storm system will move in from the Pacific Northwest. This system will give us the chance for scattered showers and storms in northern and central Utah. The big story with this storm though will be how it will feel like fall with well below average temps.

We’ll go from seasonal norms on Wednesday to the 60s by Friday. This will also result in highs on Friday in St. George only topping out around 80. Given the drop in temperatures and moisture potential, snow levels are expected to dip to roughly 9,000ft. as the storm moves through.

Stay tuned!

Stay on top of the latest weather changes with Utah’s 4Warn Forecast both on-air and online! We are Good4Utah!