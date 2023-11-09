SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy Thursday, Utah! After a frigid start to our Friday eve, we will see another day of slightly below-average temperatures.

Expect to see mostly sunny skies across the state with daytime highs near/slightly warmer than yesterday, with upper 40s expected along the Wasatch Front while most of Utah sees highs in the 40s and 50s.

St. George will be our warm spot, but only low 60s are expected, so below seasonal norms in Washington County as well.

After another cool day, temperatures will plummet quickly tonight with most expected to fall into the teens and twenties! Even St. George will flirt with the freezing mark tonight.

A cool day will quickly turn into another COLD night! #utwx pic.twitter.com/Eu9IKmSIPd — Thomas Geboy (@ThomasGeboyWX) November 9, 2023

Temperature-wise, our Friday won’t be too different than today with highs only about 1-3 degrees warmer, but with a weak system expected to clip the state, there will be a few clouds.

Given the limited moisture, the chance of seeing any wet weather is next to zero. We’ll turn cold again Friday night.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

For our Veterans Day, we’ll get a mix of sun and clouds with daytime highs that will be within a few degrees of seasonal norms across the state which will result in 40s and 50s up north while southern Utah gets 50s and 60s.

Should be a great day for any outdoor activity to honor our nation’s veterans!

By the end of the weekend, high pressure will be in charge, and we’ll see a southerly wind return. Daytime highs on Sunday will be a few degrees above average and into early next week, we’ll see highs in the 60s along the Wasatch Front while St. George will be around 70.

The calm skies and unseasonal warmth hold on through the middle of the week before some big changes could arrive for the second half of the week.

With Utah’s 4Warn Forecast, both on-air and online, you can stay on top of all the weather changes the Beehive State has to offer. We are Good4Utah!