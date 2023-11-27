SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy Cyber Monday, Utah! Plenty of things are marked down today and Mother Nature thought it would be a good idea to keep temperatures low as well.

Most will remain on the chilly side with highs in the 30s and 40s with a few exceptions. St. George will sneak into the low 50s while on the other side of the coin, most in the Uinta Basin will only top out in the upper 20s.

Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy across the state, but in our northern valleys, haze will continue to build. From Cache Valley down through the Wasatch Front, moderate air quality is expected due to the hit in air quality. Into tonight, it will be turning frigid again as lows fall into the teens and twenties across the state.

Through the middle of the week, high pressure will remain the main driving force in our weather. However, as it slowly moves from west to east, we’ll see our northerly wind be replaced with a southerly wind. This will allow temperatures to climb incrementally in the next couple of days.

Warming will be kept to a minimum in our northern valleys though thanks to the inversions in place which will subsequently strengthen. At this point, moderate air quality is expected for most valleys through Wednesday, but there is a chance air quality could dip a little more by Wednesday.

As we go from Wednesday into Thursday, we do have some changes on the way. High pressure will be moving out of the way, opening the door to a system coming in from the west. Between Wednesday night and Thursday, a storm looks like it will clip southern Utah.

The chance of any wet weather at this point looks like with maybe a slight chance down south and in the high country. Hopefully, increased winds will result in a little less haze.

Even if the clipping storm doesn’t bring any relief from the haze, it’s becoming increasingly likely we’ll move into an active pattern Friday through this weekend with a couple of systems set to drop in from the northwest. If things hold, we’ll see a decent chance of moisture statewide, another drop in temperatures, and clearing from the inversion haze.

With Utah’s 4Warn Forecast, both on-air and online, you can stay on top of all the weather changes the Beehive State has to offer. We are Good4Utah!