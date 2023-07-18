SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Tuesday, Utah! Record-breaking heat kicked off our work week with triple digits throughout the state and broken records in Kanab, Escalante and Provo. We are taking the edge off of the heat in the northern half of the state as a cold front displaces the dome of high pressure that’s been dominating the Utah weather story.

The bottom line? Minor relief from the high heat that arrives for our Tuesday along the Wasatch Front, high heat is expected to linger in Southern and Eastern Utah.

High pressure will slide to our Southeast and as a result of the front slowly moving through the Beehive State, we’ll see daytime highs slightly ease. Instead of seeing highs mainly in the 90s and 100s for our Tuesday, most will see highs in the 80s and 90s outside of southern Utah and eastern Utah.

While it will still be hot outside, temperatures will be closer to where they should be for this time of year with most seeing roughly a 5-degree drop compared to what we get for our Monday. Also, with an influx of moisture, isolated showers and storms will be possible for most. The best chance will come in the high terrain, but there will also be a slight chance in our valleys outside of the southwestern corner of the state.

These storms will produce gusty outflow winds and bring the potential for lightning which could lead to additional wildfire starts. We saw a fire ignite Monday evening near Flaming Gorge due to dry lightning.

Our Wednesday and Thursday will be very similar to what we get on Tuesday with near seasonal heat and a slight chance of seeing isolated showers and thunderstorms. By the end of the workweek into the weekend though, high pressure looks poised to re-establish control which will likely see our temperatures begin to slowly climb once again.

Stay on top of all of Utah's summer weather and weather changes with Utah's 4Warn Forecast both on-air and online.