SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Wednesday, Utah! After a soggy and cool Tuesday with plenty of precipitation, moisture dwindles in the state as the cold front that brought weather changes clears the Beehive State.

The bottom line? Following decent valley rain and mountain snow totals, a quieter and cooler remainder of the work week is ahead.

It was a chilly start to the day with colder air in place, and most overnight lows hitting the 20s and 30s. Statewide high temperatures will run below average. Expect northern Utah to see 30s and 40s while southern Utah will mainly see 40s and 50s. Even St. George tops out below seasonal norms with low 60s on deck.

Drier conditions will take hold for the mid-week with most expected to see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with only a slight chance for a few high-terrain showers east of I-15. Weak high pressure sets up and keeps a calmer pattern in place through the close of the work week.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

By Friday, high temperatures will be close to our seasonal averages thanks to a gradual warming trend, but with the passage of a weak system, we’ll see a few more clouds and maybe a slight chance for a few showers in the high country.

The weak system will help keep temperatures close to seasonal norms on Veteran’s Day Saturday as we check in with dry conditions. From the end of the weekend into early next week, we’ll warm up a bit more before what could be bigger changes next week. It’s early, but we are going to monitor how the storm cycle evolves and keep you posted.

With Utah’s 4Warn Forecast both on-air and online you can stay on top of all the weather changes the Beehive State has to offer! We are Good4Utah!