SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Thursday, Utah! We get a frigid start to our Friday eve after temperatures dipped into the 20s overnight along the Wasatch Front.

The bottom line? Get ready for another day of calmer skies, but it comes with cool days and cold nights before warmer temperatures arrive for the latter half of the weekend.

Clear skies allowed for those temperatures to bottom out and while we warm up today, we will see another day of slightly below-average temperatures. Expect to see mostly sunny skies across the state with daytime highs near/slightly warmer than yesterday, with upper 40s and low 50s expected along the Wasatch Front and throughout the state.

St. George will be our warm spot, but only low 60s are expected, so below seasonal norms in Washington County as well. Thursday night will likely be similar to last night with frigid conditions expected to start the close of the work week.

By Friday, high temperatures will be close to our seasonal averages thanks to a gradual warming trend, but with the passage of a weak system, we’ll see a few more clouds and maybe a slight chance for a few showers in the high country.

The weak system will help keep temperatures close to seasonal norms on Veteran’s Day Saturday as we check in with dry conditions. From the end of the weekend into early next week, we’ll warm up a bit more before what could be bigger changes by the second half of next week.

Stay tuned, things could get soggy yet again!

Bundle up and enjoy a dry Veterans Day Weekend, stay tuned for your latest 4Warn Forecast both on-air and online! We are Good4Utah!