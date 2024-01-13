SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy weekend, Utah! We have had a very wintry and active couple of days with storms.

Before we get into the storm, it’s worth noting that temperatures remain cold today, but will be slightly warmer than yesterday. For most, highs will be in the upper 20s and low to mid 30s with only a couple of areas like St. George sneaking into the low 40s. The storm pattern, though, is the biggest weather headline as we close out the workweek and head into Martin Luther King weekend.

Winter Storm Warnings are currently in effect for most of northern Utah and includes the entirety of the Wasatch Front, Wasatch Back, Wasatch Mountains, and the central and northern mountains. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect through the same duration for portions of central Utah including eastern Juab/Millard Counties, plus the Sanpete Valley. Within the warnings mountain locations will likely see 2 ft.+ the next few days with 20″+ for the Wasatch Back, and 5″+ for valleys.

Here’s a breakdown of expected snow totals:

Avalanche danger across all mountain ranges in Utah will be high today with it being extreme for the Logan area mountains, following an avalanche that closed Logan Canyon Friday.

Scattered snow showers may start the first half of our day, but any calm will be short-lived as our next storm will move in from the west by the second half of Saturday into Sunday. The storm tonight into Sunday will be more of a statewide storm, but northern Utah will once again feel the brunt. Most of what we’ll see will be snow, but given a slightly warmer nature to this storm, there is a chance we briefly see valley snow become valley rain between overnight Saturday into very early on Sunday which could affect totals for valley and bench locations.

Snow showers will likely go from widespread early Sunday to scattered by the afternoon as colder air moves in behind the cold front. Lingering snow showers look possible through Monday in northern Utah on Martin Luther King Jr. Day on what will otherwise be a cold day before an even colder night across the state. Tuesday will likely be our first completely calm day in a while but there are some suggestions in the models a quick hitter storm could move in midweek, stay tuned!

We will continue to monitor each of these winter systems and keep you posted on the latest developments in your 4Warn Weather forecast both on-air and online, we are Good4Utah!