SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy Thursday, Utah! After a mild and quiet stretch of weather through the middle of the week, we’re getting a big shakeup today. As we close the workweek, we’ll see a couple of fronts move through with the first one doing so today.

After a morning with valley rain and mountain snow in northern Utah, we’ll hold onto the chance into the afternoon with the best chance coming to those north of I-80. Skies likely calm slightly into this evening but will only do so briefly.

In southern Utah, we’ll get another pretty pleasant day with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. In northern Utah, highs will range in the 30s and 40s compared to the 40s and 50s down south.

By tonight into tomorrow morning, our second cold front will move into our area and this cold front will be the stronger of the two. From the overnight hours through the daytime tomorrow, there will be the potential for scattered snow showers across the northern half of the state with snow potentially reaching down to the I-15/70 interchange.

Given this front is stronger, even colder air will move in, meaning along the Wasatch Front, any moisture that falls from the sky is likely to be snow. Down south it’s unlikely we will see any moisture get south of Beaver, but with winds switching out of the northwest, temperatures will run about 5-10 degrees cooler than today. Expect highs in the 20s and 30s in northern Utah tomorrow with 30s and 40s for most down south. St. George tomorrow will only manage the low 50s.

Through Friday, it looks like the northern mountains could see anywhere from 5-10″, with potential for 8-16″ in isolated pockets like the Cottonwoods. Northern valleys, including the Wasatch Front, could see 1-4″ with 3-7″ for the benches and 4-8″ for mountain valleys like the Wasatch Back.

A winter storm warning has been issued for several high-elevation communities along the Wasatch Front.

The National Weather Service said the alert will go into effect at 11 p.m. Thursday and last through late Friday night. Areas included in the warning are Mantua, Logan Summit, Alta and Brighton.

While snow looks to mainly favor northern Utah, some snow will be possible all the way down to Beaver. Central Valleys could pick up a trace-2″ with central mountains seeing 4-8″ in total. The Friday morning commute and evening commute have the potential to be cold and tricky, so be prepared for light snow during the commute times.

Skies will calm on Saturday with only a slight chance of a shower in the high country and with cold temperatures staying in place. Outside of southern Utah, highs will range in the 20s and 30s. As we round out the weekend and move into early next week, temperatures will look to rebound and stay steady near seasonal averages.

While the chance of any wet weather looks low, we could see a few showers on Sunday and Tuesday with a couple of weak systems that could brush northern Utah.

With Utah’s 4Warn Forecast, both on-air and online, you can stay on top of all the weather changes the Beehive State has to offer. We are Good4Utah!