SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy Sunday, Utah! Very cold temperatures are in place Sunday morning as a result of the storm system earlier in the holiday weekend, and a cold northwest flow is still in place.

This same pattern will continue throughout the day today keeping temperatures below average. Daytime highs will be similar to Saturday with mid to upper 30s for the Wasatch Front. St. George will see highs in the low 50s by the afternoon. Mostly sunny skies are expected nearly statewide as dry air funnels into the region.

High pressure is strengthening over the state into the first part of the work week, allowing for some valley inversions to set up. This will lead to some hazy sunshine with degrading air quality along the Wasatch Front. As far as temperatures go, they’re forecast to rebound some through the first half of the week, however, we’ll struggle to reach the low 40s through Wednesday. In southern Utah, dry weather will take hold of the extended forecast with a nice warm-up in temperatures. Daytime highs should be in the 50s through midweek with blue skies and breezy winds at times.

The break from benign weather should be relatively short-lived. The latter half of the week has potential to become more active with most guidance suggesting a storm clipping mainly southern Utah. The pattern should remain active with a moist westerly flow setting up into the weekend, potentially bringing a series of storms into the state into the following week. It’s an early suggestion in the global models for now, it would be nice to see it come together. Stay tuned.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Bottom line?! Early December “feels” for the state as we head into the last week of November.

Stay tuned to your 4Warn Weather forecast both on-air and online, we are Good4Utah!