SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy Thursday, Utah! We’ve got changes underway as a cold front, driven by an area of low pressure tracking through Utah, moves into eastern Utah.

The front will change our wind direction, and with a northwesterly flow behind the front, we will see drier air moving in and also, a small drop in temperatures for the daytime highs. This will result in a good chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms for most spots east of I-15 with only a slight chance along and west of the I-15 corridor.

Expect daytime highs to run a little cooler today with mostly to partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid to upper 70s along the Wasatch Front.

Statewide, highs will peak in the 70s and 80s.

Given the thunderstorm potential, the risk of Flash Flooding at most of our southern Utah recreation areas and Mighty 5 is “possible” today. Probable flash flooding is expected in Eastern Utah and near Lake Powell. Stay out of low-lying areas like slot canyons and normally dry washes.

By Friday, this system will begin to clear with high pressure eager to take its place by the weekend. The high pressure will result in calm skies as temperatures gradually ease up to near or even slightly above seasonal norms by the end of the weekend. In short, that will result in a beautiful weekend across the state.

By early next week, we could see that high pressure move out of the way allowing for another storm to move in. We’ll keep an eye on that.

Stay on top of the latest weather changes with Utah’s 4Warn Forecast, both on-air and online. We are Good4Utah!