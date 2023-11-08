SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy Wednesday, Utah! After a busy day yesterday, calmer conditions are settling in as the cold front pulls away.

Even though the cold front moves away, the colder air that was left behind remains as statewide high temperatures will run below average. Expect northern Utah to see 30s and 40s while southern Utah will mainly see 40s and 50s.

Even St. George tops out below seasonal norms with low 60s on deck. Tonight, the core of the colder air will be felt as overnight lows will drop into the 20s and 30s for most, while areas like the Wasatch Back will drop into the teens — bundle up!

A cool afternoon will turn into a cold night 🥶. pic.twitter.com/PtEBRtWKta — Thomas Geboy (@ThomasGeboyWX) November 8, 2023

For our Thursday we’ll see mostly sunny skies across the state with daytime highs near/slightly warmer than what we get today. Thursday night will likely be just as chilly compared to what we get tonight.

By Friday, high temperatures will be close to our seasonal averages thanks to a gradual warming trend, but with the passage of a weak system, we’ll see a few more clouds and maybe a slight chance for a few showers in the high country.

The weak system will help keep temperatures close to seasonal norms on Veteran’s Day this Saturday as we check in with dry conditions.

From the end of the weekend into early next week, we’ll warm up a bit more before what could be bigger changes by the second half of next week.

