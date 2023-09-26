SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy Tuesday, Utah! Our current weather pattern remains under the firm grip of a high-pressure system, bringing continued sunshine and pleasant conditions.

With clear skies and above-average temperatures sticking around, it’s a great time to enjoy the outdoors. Changes are forecasted to move in for the upcoming weekend.

Today, expect to see predominantly sunny skies across the entire state. High pressure has helped nudge temperatures 5-10 degrees above average for this time of year in northern Utah.

For most areas, this translates to comfortable temperatures in the 70s and 80s, while the Wasatch Front region can anticipate reaching the mid-80s. If you’re in St. George, you’ll experience the warmest conditions with a high of 90 degrees.

Looking ahead to the middle of the week, not much is expected to change in our weather pattern. The Wasatch Front will experience a slight cooldown, with highs dropping into the mid-70s by Thursday. However, one thing that will remain constant is the dry weather forecast throughout the week.

By late Friday, our attention will shift to the Pacific Northwest as a new storm system approaches. This system will gradually move closer, bringing with it the potential for wet weather over the weekend.

By Sunday, daytime highs along the Wasatch Front are expected to fall to the low to mid-60s, while St. George will see highs in the 70s.

The overall intensity and timing of the next storm will likely change some as it gets closer.

