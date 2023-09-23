SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy first day of fall, Utah! As we approached the season this week, we were given a taste of what’s to come.

On Thursday, a trough made its way into northern Utah, bringing with it chilly, fall-like temperatures and rainy skies. Temperatures fell far below average, with daytime highs running about 10-15° below seasonal averages for much of the northern half of the state. On Friday, the Wasatch Front barely made it into the 60s, while higher elevations like Park City and Cache Valley lingered in the 50s, a stark contrast from last week’s temperatures in the high 80s. Meanwhile, St. George and most of southern Utah enjoyed pleasant temperatures in the 80s.

Thursday night into Friday, we saw our first snowfall of the season! Elevations of 9,000′ saw temperatures drop well below freezing, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a freeze warning in the Wasatch Back and Bear River Valley. Temperatures dropped to as low as 25° in Bear River Valley through the night, and it just barely dipped below freezing in the Wasatch Back, with temperatures between 26° and 32°. With all the extra moisture passing through, higher elevations got dusted with a fresh thin blanket of snow, with some places seeing a couple inches.

Winter sports fanatics shouldn’t get too excited yet, though. The chilly weather is already on its way out thanks to a high pressure system moving into the Beehive State. By the end of the weekend, temperatures will return to seasonal norms with dry skies. The Wasatch Front can expect temperatures in the upper 70s, and by Monday we will be back in the mid-80s. St. George will also see a slight increase in temperature, returning to the high 80s by Sunday, and back into the 90s by the workweek.

Stay on top of the latest weather changes with Utah’s 4Warn Forecast both on-air and online! We are Good4Utah!