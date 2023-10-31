SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy Halloween, Utah! There aren’t any ghouls around today, just cool temperatures as daytime highs will range about 5 degrees below average.

That means for most, daytime highs will top out in the 40s and 50s. Along the Wasatch Front, we’ll see low to mid-50s, while lower Washington County will reach the low to mid-60s. Skies will be mostly sunny throughout the day so no worries about vampires, and as long as you have some garlic around your neck tonight, it won’t be an issue then either.

Speaking of tonight, the only thing falling from the sky will be candy during trick-or-treating! Past sundown though it will get chilly for most so pack a sweater or cloak to go with the costumes! The later it gets the colder it will get with a bite in the air with lows falling into the 20s and 30s for most. Skies will be clear, outside of the flying ghosts and witches above!

Good morning Utah and happy Halloween 🎃👻! No ghouls today, just cool temperatures under mostly sunny skies. Tonight will turn chilly, but the only thing flying from the sky will be candy showers and maybe a few witches 🧹! #utwx @alanabrophynews @abc4utah @natelarsenwx pic.twitter.com/kiobitYCNj — Thomas Geboy (@ThomasGeboyWX) October 31, 2023

As we kick off the month of November, our string of calm days and gradual warming will persist. Daytime highs tomorrow will be within a few degrees of seasonal norms with more pushing into the 50s and 60s.

Skies will continue to be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. By Thursday, we’ll see highs return to the 60s along the Wasatch Front and 70s down in St. George.

The high pressure keeping our weather quiet will begin to loosen its grip on our weather as the workweek comes to a close.

While we may see some moisture potential from Friday into the weekend, bigger changes could be looming into next week. We will see how our storm pattern evolves and keep you posted.

