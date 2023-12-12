SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy Tuesday, Utah! Even though we have an upper-level low pressure system moving in today, the weather will be fairly calm.

This is due to a lack of moisture, so outside of a few spotty showers, mainly near the UT/ID line and the high country, we’ll just see increased clouds across the state.

Daytime highs will come down slightly compared to yesterday with most in northern Utah being within a degree or two of seasonal norms while southern Utah will be just above averages. Highs will range in the 30s and 40s up north with 40s and 50s south of I-70.

Tonight, while calm conditions will continue to prevail for most, the winds will move east in northern Utah. This will result in the likelihood of seeing canyon winds, especially for the northern Wasatch Front and Cache Valley where we could see some gusts upwards of 50 mph.

This will be later tonight through the first half of tomorrow. Be sure to tie down any loose objects in your yard!

HEADS UP – Gusty easterly canyon winds possible later tonight through early tomorrow, especially for the northern Wasatch Front & Cache Valley. #utwx pic.twitter.com/LNgu6scPKh — Thomas Geboy (@ThomasGeboyWX) December 12, 2023

The low pressure will stick around through midweek but will move away by later in the week. This will keep our weather pattern fairly consistent day to day with near seasonal temperatures through Thursday.

As we head into the weekend, high pressure will strengthen over the region and allow for warmer temperatures to settle in for much of the state. Daytime highs will range 5-15 degrees above normal. Also, with a fairly quiet weather pattern, we’ll likely see additional haze in our northern valleys.

The Department of Environmental Quality is calling for moderate air along the Wasatch Front and Box Elder County for Tuesday. Elevated particulate matter may linger through the work week, so stay with us for updates.

With Utah’s 4Warn Forecast, both on-air and online, you can stay on top of all the weather changes the Beehive State has to offer. We are Good4Utah!