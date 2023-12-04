SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Monday, Utah! Our wild weekend weather has finally wrapped up early this morning with winter storm warnings expiring for the northern mountain ranges. After feet of heavy snow at the ski resorts over the weekend, and over 4 feet at Alta Ski Area, we’ll see a few quiet weather days with high-pressure building in across the state.

Bottom Line?! Moisture clears out Monday with several dry days and building valley inversions.

Clouds will continue to thin out throughout the morning and afternoon with temperatures climbing above normal for much of the state. Daytime highs will reach the mid to upper 40s for the Wasatch Front with a high near 60 degrees for St. George.

The high-pressure ridge will strengthen early in the week allowing for clear skies to take over on Tuesday. The ridge in place, along with snow on the ground in some northern valleys, will help inversions to settle in pretty quickly this week. Plan on increasing haze in the northern valleys through midweek with five to ten degrees above normal temperatures statewide. The normal daytime high for Salt Lake this time of year is 42 degrees, mid-50s for St. George.

Fortunately, the stagnant pattern won’t stick around for long in northern Utah as more moisture is expected to move in later in the week. Forecasts are showing another system sliding in from the west sometime on Thursday with additional moisture into Friday.

The storm is expected to impact the northern half of the state once again while southern Utah will remain dry. The storm will bring fresh snow to the resorts, even a chance Friday in the northern valleys as cooler air moves in from the northwest. Stay tuned.

