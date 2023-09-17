SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy Sunday, Utah! Mostly clear skies remain over the state today with slightly warmer temperatures. Daytime highs are expected to reach the mid-80s for the Wasatch Front with mid-90s for St. George. Calm skies and warm temperatures are thanks to high pressure overhead. A slight uptick in moisture is expected early in the workweek with bigger changes to follow.

A slight increase in moisture on Monday means that partly cloudy skies will take over in central and southern Utah with a slight chance for isolated thunderstorms over the higher terrain. Limited moisture will hang around through Wednesday over the higher elevations with the next surge of moisture arriving Wednesday into Thursday as a large trough of low pressure moves inland from the Pacific Northwest.

The next storm will pull down a lot of cool air with it and drop temperatures 10-15 degrees below seasonal averages for the latter half of the week. Daytime highs will slide into the low 70s by Thursday, upper 60s into the weekend along the Wasatch Front. In St. George, daytime highs will fall to the low 80s by Thursday with upper 70s possible over the weekend as well. The best chance for moisture statewide will be Thursday and Friday as the trough moves through the state. Early moisture estimates show that a good .25″-.5″ of rain could fall along northern and central Utah. With all of the chilly air moving in with the trough, snow levels could be down to roughly 9,000′ by Saturday morning, as well. Stay tuned!

Bottom line?! Dry and warm weather will persist through Wednesday for most areas, wet and cool weather arriving Thursday.

