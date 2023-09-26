SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Tuesday, Utah! Our overall weather pattern is being controlled by a high-pressure system.

The bottom line? Above-average temperatures with dry skies through the middle of the week. Changes arrive by the weekend.

With that high pressure in control, we have some great weather on tap for several days. Skies will be mostly sunny statewide today with daytime highs that range about five to ten degrees above average, for most that will mean the 70s and 80s while the Wasatch Front gets to the low and mid-80s. St. George will be the warm spot with a high of 90.

Into tonight it’s mostly clear skies with overnight lows similar to what we had last night with most dropping into the 40s and 50s. Don’t expect many changes with our weather through Wednesday. There will be a slight cooldown for the Wasatch Front by midweek, with highs falling into the mid-70s. But, the forecast stays dry through the week.

By late Friday, we will have our eyes on the Pacific Northwest as our next storm system will be getting closer and closer. Wet weather potential will begin to pick up by the weekend and by Sunday, daytime highs will fall to the low to mid-60s along the Wasatch Front, with highs in the 70’s for St. George. As we get closer to the storm coming in, we’ll be able to hone in on the finer details of this forecast.

Stay on top of the latest weather changes with Utah’s 4Warn Forecast both on-air and online! We are Good4Utah!