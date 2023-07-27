SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Hey there, Utah! It’s a calm start to Thursday with most areas seeing clear skies.

Bottom Line?! Dangerously hot temperatures return to much of Utah with a few isolated storms along eastern Utah Thursday afternoon.

High pressure shifting westward to the south of the Beehive State will start to cut off any additional monsoon moisture from sliding northward. However, in eastern Utah, there will be some isolated thunderstorms this afternoon with the rest of the area remaining dry and hot!

Daytime highs will climb into the triple-digits for many locations across the state, along the Wasatch Front, upper 90s to low triple-digit temperatures are expected. In St. George, highs approaching 110 degrees are expected with breezy to blustery afternoon winds.

On Friday, it’s also expected to be dry with very little chance of thunderstorms in the region. The pattern will remain consistent into the weekend and temperatures will be pretty much the same over the weekend because of a high-pressure ridge.

But wait, things might change at the end of the weekend. Moisture is likely to move back into southern Utah early next week as a low to the south of the region sends moisture our way. Showers and thunderstorms will first be possible over southern Utah on Sunday with increasing moisture statewide into the workweek.

The great news is that temperatures will drop some next week with the moisture moving in. Daytime highs are expected to drop to near, or just below, seasonal averages for this time of year.

So, keep an eye on the weather, especially towards the weekend and next week, as there might be some changes and possibly more rainy and stormy days coming up. Stay prepared!

Stay on top of all of Utah's summer weather and weather changes with Utah's 4Warn Forecast both on-air and online.