SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy Sunday, Utah! Temperatures continue to recover across the Beehive State Sunday from the big cooldown late last week.

High pressure in place to the east is ushering in a mild southwest flow. Because of this weather pattern, temperatures will warm to near seasonal averages this afternoon and continue to warm above average for northern Utah early in the work week. For the Wasatch Front, plan on highs in the upper 70’\s this afternoon with ample sunshine. In St. George, temperatures will climb in the mid-80s today with a high of 90 degrees on Monday. Calm weather conditions will carry over into Monday.

Little changes to the weather pattern are expected this week. The ridge in place will keep temperatures very warm through midweek. An approaching low pressure system sliding into the Pacific Northwest by the end of the week will help nudge the ridge to the east and bring back some cooler temperatures. Daytime highs are expected to drop into the 70s along the Wasatch Front by the end of the week with 80s for St. George.

As the storm inches closer into the weekend, winds will pick up for the end of the week with the strongest winds expected on Thursday and Friday. As for moisture, it looks like out best chances of valley rain and high elevation snow could return by Saturday and Sunday. Stay tuned.

Bottom line?! A calm stretch of weather is settling in through midweek, winds increasing Thursday. Stay on top of the latest weather changes with Utah’s 4Warn Forecast both on-air and online! We are Good4Utah!