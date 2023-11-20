SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Hey there, Utah! Happy Monday. Calmer skies are taking hold after what was a busy weekend. Most spots across the state picked up healthy moisture while in the mountains, we saw some healthy snow totals.

In Little Cottonwood Canyon, we ended up with over a foot and a half at Snowbird and Alta.

Now that our storm system is pulling away to the east, high pressure is building in. This will result in calmer skies taking hold. Today will bring gradual clearing for those left with clouds, with daytime highs that range in the 30s and 40s up north, while southern Utah will mainly see 40s and 50s.

By tonight, skies will be clear, and it will turn cold with just about everyone expected to drop below freezing. While St. George might be the exception, a low in the mid-30s tonight is likely.

For our Tuesday and Wednesday leading up to Thanksgiving expect a mix of sun and clouds each day while temperatures moderate a bit.

Our Tuesday will be about 2-5 degrees warmer than today, putting us within a few degrees of seasonal norms, then on Wednesday, we’ll be slightly above average with most seeing 40s and 50s. Overnights will remain on the chilly side of things with 20s and 30s for most.

By Thanksgiving, active weather looks like it will be making a comeback. It’s becoming increasingly likely that a storm system will dive in from the Pacific Northwest between Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday.

This storm looks to bring a good chance of wet weather to the northern two-thirds of the state with the most likely timeframe at this point coming late Thursday into early Friday.

Given the temperatures ahead of the cold front, this will likely start as valley rain and mountain snow, but colder air will move in quickly and there is potential we could see valley rain become snow as the storm moves through.

There are still a lot of details to be ironed out with this storm so stay tuned! Either way, some of, if not the coldest air of the season will move in, setting the table for what will be a cold and sunny weekend after Thanksgiving!

With Utah’s 4Warn Forecast, both on-air and online, you can stay on top of all the weather changes the Beehive State has to offer. We are Good4Utah!