SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Hey there, Utah! It’s back to work after the long holiday weekend with calm weather conditions for Monday. High pressure building over the weekend has allowed for valley inversions to settle in.

Bottom Line?! Wash, rinse, and repeat weather pattern in store for Utah through Wednesday.

With an inversion in place, little fluctuation in temperatures is expected for many valleys with daytime highs trending 10-15 degrees cooler than normal. Daytime highs will be in the 30s along the Wasatch Front with partly to mostly cloudy skies as a deck of stratus clouds will likely remain within the inversion. In St. George, highs will reach the low 50s this afternoon with mainly sunny skies.

A ridge will remain locked in place over the Beehive State through midweek, this will lead to increasing haze and degrading air quality along the Wasatch Front. Reducing the number of trips we take, carpooling, or using public transportation are all ways we can help improve our air quality. Fortunately, more storms are lining up for the state later in the week which should help clear out any bad air.

As far as temperatures go, we’ll see some warming into midweek with low 40’s expected into Wednesday. In southern Utah, dry weather will also take hold of the forecast with a nice warm-up in temperatures through midweek. Daytime highs should be in the 50’s by Wednesday with blue skies and breezy winds at times.

The break from benign weather should be relatively short-lived. The latter half of the week has the potential to become more active with most guidance suggesting an initial storm clipping mainly southern Utah late Wednesday into early Thursday morning. The pattern should remain active with a moist westerly flow setting up into the weekend, potentially bringing a series of storms into the state into the following week.

Stay tuned to your 4Warn Weather forecast both on-air and online, we are Good4Utah!