SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Thursday, Utah! Get ready for hot, dry and breezy conditions to show up each day for the next little while.

The Bottom Line? The summer sizzle and breezy conditions, but even hotter temperatures are looming by this weekend

High pressure remains in control which means there won’t be a lot of changes in our weather for the foreseeable future. It’s going to be a hot day statewide with breezy winds under mostly sunny skies. Daytime highs will range in the 80s and 90s for most while the Wasatch Front tops out in the mid to upper 90s while places like St. George, Moab, Lake Powell, and Hanksville see triple-digit heat.

For the remainder of the workweek, we stay quiet and hot, but there will be some subtle changes. Thanks to the ridge of high pressure flattening a bit, temperatures in northern Utah will ease down by a small fraction, resulting in daytime highs today and tomorrow (mainly Friday) being within a couple of degrees where we should be.

With that said, it will still be hot as we only drop to the mid-90s along the Wasatch Front. In southern Utah, there won’t be a cool down as temperatures will continue to climb. By Friday we’ll be closing in on 110 degrees in St. George and 95 degrees in Cedar City.

By the weekend, the ridge of high pressure will really begin to build over the western United States resulting in a heat dome. Temperatures will climb across the board and by Sunday into Monday, it’s becoming increasingly likely we see our hottest temperatures we will have seen so far this year. Along the Wasatch Front, daytime highs could exceed 100 degrees, Park City will likely see its first 90s of the year, and St. George will climb above 110 degrees.

An excessive heat warning has already been issued for Lower Washington County and it’s set to run from Saturday through Monday. During this stretch, highs could reach up to 115 degrees while overnight lows will only drop to the upper 70s, meaning not much relief at night. An excessive heat watch has also been issued for the Wasatch Front, Tooele County, NW Utah, and Great Salt Lake Desert and mountains. Temperatures could get up to 104 degrees with very little recovery overnight. We could see heat-related illnesses spike, so take all the precautions possible to keep cool.

For any plans this weekend it’s important to take necessary precautions to beat the heat like limiting time outside, staying hydrated, finding shady areas, and checking in on neighbors and relatives. Keep cool!

Stay on top of all of Utah’s summer weather and weather changes with Utah’s 4Warn Forecast both on-air and online. We are Good4Utah!