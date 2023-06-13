SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Tuesday, Utah! The area of low pressure that brought slow-moving storms to Utah yesterday continues to weaken and move away from the state, but that does NOT mean we get quiet conditions.

Bottom Line? Showers to start for some with active afternoon skies thanks to thunderstorm development.

A series of troughs, or areas of low pressure, will continue to impact the Beehive state for the work week. With above-average moisture in the atmosphere, we will see periodic showers with afternoon and evening thunderstorms through Thursday.

Today, our storms have the potential to deliver some moderate to heavy rain in Northern Utah. The Weather Prediction Center has put out a “marginal” risk for excessive rainfall, which in other words, means we have a moist airmass in place. These storms will favor central and northern Utah.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

We will be keeping it cool for our Tuesday as well. Temperatures will trend 5-10 degrees cooler than average. Highs along the Wasatch Front will reach the mid-70s, with the upper 80s for St. George. Throughout midweek, temperatures along the Wasatch Front are expected to stay in the mid-70s.

Meanwhile, in southern Utah, most areas will experience temperatures in the 80s and upper-70s. However, as we move towards the latter part of the week, temperatures are predicted to rise once again as high pressure temporarily builds in. Northern Utah can anticipate temperatures reaching the 80s, while St. George and its surroundings can expect hot temperatures in the 90s by Thursday and beyond.

Southern Utah will see elevated flash flood potential today with a ‘possible’ risk for most of the region and National Parks with the exception of Arches and Canyonlands. Moisture will move east Wednesday as flash flood potential will shift again.

The active weather pattern featuring afternoon showers and thunderstorms will persist throughout much of the week, with the possibility of some strong storms as well. However, as the week progresses, the likelihood of storms will decrease, with northern Utah expecting to dry out Friday and Saturday. A brief ridge of high pressure sets up, and while not strong, it will provide Northern Utah a bit of relief from storms.

Moisture lingering over southern Utah may generate a few storms on Saturday before drying out. Once that happens, another passing trough to the north may bring showers back to northern Utah on Sunday.

We will keep you posted!