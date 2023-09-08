SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday, Utah! It’s going to be another beautiful September Day across the Beehive State!

The bottom line? The weather pattern remains quiet, but moisture returns soon.

High pressure continues to run the show throughout the state, so you can expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies across the region. Daytime highs will continue trending up. However, only a couple of degrees, and just into the weekend.

Temperatures will reach the mid to upper 80s for the Wasatch Front, with Salt Lake topping out close to 90. St. George will come around the seasonal norm of 95 degrees by getting to 94 degrees. By the weekend, temperatures for St. George could climb up to about 98.

Over the weekend, not much change in the forecast is anticipated, with plentiful sunshine and near seasonal highs. Moisture will return to Southern Utah over the weekend. Thus, a few showers or storms cannot be ruled out of the forecast.

By next week, our high-pressure system should start to weaken, and temperatures are expected to ease back down to near seasonal averages. We may even see enough moisture for a few isolated showers by the middle of next week.

