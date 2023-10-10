SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy Tuesday, Utah! It’s going to be another nice day across the Beehive State with above-average warmth, but thanks to a weak front that moved through, it will be a fraction cooler than yesterday.

While temperatures ease down slightly, a much bigger cooldown will arrive by tomorrow. As for today, we will see increasing clouds up north with daytime highs that will run about 8-10 degrees above average.

Daytime highs will peak in the mid to upper 70s along the Wasatch front, with a mix of 70s and 80s in Southern Utah. The cold front will then sweep through between Tuesday night into Wednesday bringing a significant drop in temperatures and a good chance of wet weather across the northern two-thirds of the state.

Cold Front Coming Soon! By tomorrow we'll see valley rain and mountain snow in northern Utah. Snow level could dip as low as 6,500' with minor accumulations possible above that while above 8,000', several inches+ look possible. #utwx@alanabrophynews @abc4utah @natelarsenwx pic.twitter.com/iUDuInFbya — Thomas Geboy (@ThomasGeboyWX) October 10, 2023

Over the next couple of days, the high temperatures will drop into the 40s and 50s for most in northern Utah while down in southern Utah, highs will range between the 50s and 60s with a few spots like St. George only managing the 70s.

Expect scattered showers Wednesday and isolated showers Thursday, and given the cooler temperatures and moisture, we’ll see valley rain and mountain snow.

The snow line in northern Utah will start around 8,000 feet tomorrow morning but by tomorrow night, it could fall as low as 6,500 feet. This means places like Park City could receive its first snowfall of the year with minor accumulations being possible between 6,500-7,500 feet in northern Utah. Above 8,000 feet, several inches plus look possible.

There’s a winter weather advisory in place for the Wasatch Mountains and the western Uintas that will run from tomorrow morning through noon on Thursday. Within the advisory, 2-8 inches is expected and for the highest peaks like the high Uintas and upper Cottonwoods, over a foot of snow can’t be ruled out. This will especially be the case in the upper Cottonwoods if we get lake effect/lake-enhanced showers.

Wrap-around showers will be possible through the first half of Thursday in northern Utah as we stay cool, but wet weather will begin to exit by the second half of the day into Thursday night. High pressure will build back in to round out the workweek as temperatures begin to moderate. On Friday highs will be about 5-7 degrees below normal compared to the 5-15 below Wednesday and Thursday.

Before temperatures begin to moderate, both Wednesday and Thursday night will be chilly. Overnight lows will fall into the 30s and 40s for most with some dropping to near or below freezing. Along the Wasatch Front, we’ll see lows in the upper 30s and low 40s, but in the Wasatch Back, lows will be around freezing.

Meanwhile, there are some freeze watches that will go into place. Areas in the freeze watches include Rush Valley, outlying areas of southern Utah County, the western Uinta Basin, Millard and Juab Counties, the Sanpete and Sevier Valleys, Castle Country, southwest Utah, and the Capitol Reef National Park area, especially Bicknell and Loa. In these areas, overnight temperatures could drop as low as 28 degrees.

Temperatures will moderate to near seasonal norms over the weekend with mostly dry skies as high pressure builds back in. That should lead to some dry weather and a few clouds for the annular solar eclipse we’ll be able to see here in Utah.

The “Ring of Fire” eclipse occurs when the moon blocks out the sun and parts of Utah have the chance of a great view.

By the time the annular solar eclipse flies over the state on Saturday morning, temperatures in Northern Utah will be in the upper 60s, and in the upper 70s for southern Utah. Mostly clear skies and mild temperatures will allow Utahns to take advantage of seeing this rare celestial event.

With Utah’s 4Warn Forecast, both on-air and online, you can stay on top of all the weather changes the Beehive State has to offer. We are Good4Utah!