SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Tuesday, Utah! After a stunning start to the shortened work week, we hold on to one more day with above-average warmth.

The bottom line? The above-average warmth hangs on today, but our next cold front will move in by midweek and will usher in much cooler temperatures and moisture.

We had a weak cold front move through overnight, and as a result, we will be slightly cooler today but still above average. An even bigger cooldown is on deck for the middle of the week as a potent cold front moves in. Today we will see increasing clouds up north with daytime highs that will run about 8-10 degrees above average.

Daytime highs will peak in the mid-70s along the Wasatch front, with a mix of 70s and 80s in Southern Utah. The cold front will then sweep through between Tuesday night into Wednesday bringing a significant drop in temperatures and a good chance of wet weather across the northern two-thirds of the state.

By Wednesday and Thursday, the high temperatures will drop into the 40s and 50s for most in northern Utah while down in southern Utah, highs will range between the 50s and 60s with a few spots like St. George only managing the 70s. Expect scattered showers Wednesday and isolated showers Thursday, and given the cooler temperatures and moisture, above 8,000 feet, we’ll see snow showers with accumulations likely in the northern half of the state.

Right now, areas above 8,000 ft could pick up anywhere from 5-10 inches. There is a chance that the snow level could drop between 7,000 and 7,500 feet. between Wednesday night and Thursday morning, meaning we could see some snow showers down in places like Park City and the upper benches.

Wrap-around showers will be possible through the first half of Thursday as we stay cool, but wet weather will begin to exit by the second half of the day into Thursday night. High pressure will build back in to round out the workweek as temperatures begin to moderate.

On Friday highs will be about 5-7 degrees below normal compared to the 5-15 below Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will moderate to near seasonal norms over the weekend with mostly dry skies. That should lead to some dry weather and a few clouds for the annular solar eclipse we’ll be able to see here in Utah!

The “Ring of Fire” eclipse occurs when the moon blocks out the sun and parts of Utah have the chance of a great view. By the time the annular solar eclipse flies over the state on Saturday morning, temperatures in Northern Utah will be in the upper 60s, and in the upper 70s for southern Utah. Mostly clear skies and mild temperatures will allow Utahns to take advantage of seeing this rare celestial event!

With Utah’s 4Warn Forecast both on-air and online you can stay on top of all the weather changes the Beehive State has to offer! We are Good4Utah!