SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – An upper-level low tracking through Utah overnight increased cloud cover and canyon winds along the Wasatch Front, but fairly quiet conditions are expected through Wednesday.

As the front pushes into New Mexico and Colorado, it will drag in more moisture, which will result in potential wet weather in southeastern Utah. Grand and San Juan counties are favored, but we could see a few showers sneak into eastern portions of Wayne, Garfield and Kane counties. Some snow could make it to the Tavaputs in southern Uintah County.



For the La Sal, Henry, and Abajo mountains, we could see several inches of snow, if not more.

An upper-level low pressure moving across the 4 corners will bring wet weather potential to southeastern Utah today thru early tomorrow. Could see several inches + of snow for the upper portions of the Henry, La Sal, and Abajo mountains. #utwx pic.twitter.com/I2XADSNTWC — Thomas Geboy (@ThomasGeboyWX) December 13, 2023

Outside of southeastern, Wednesday night will bring mostly clear to partly cloudy skies as it turns chilly. That should result in good viewing for the Geminids meteor shower, which peaks tonight!

METEOR SHOWER – The peak of the Geminids meteor shower is tonight and for just about everyone outside of SE Utah, viewing should be pretty good on what will be a chilly night! #utwx@alanabrophywx @natelarsenwx @garrettjameswx @abc4utah pic.twitter.com/2HMpSAoNgl — Thomas Geboy (@ThomasGeboyWX) December 13, 2023

After Wednesday, high pressure will set up shop for the second half of the workweek and will stick around through the weekend. This will result in a quiet weather pattern as each day trends slightly warmer than the last.



Also, with a fairly quiet weather pattern we’ll likely see additional haze in our northern valleys. The Department of Environmental Quality is calling for moderate air along the Wasatch Front, Cache Valley, and Box Elder County for Tuesday. Elevated particulate matter may linger through the weekend, so stay with us for updates.

With Utah’s 4Warn Forecast both on-air and online you can stay on top of all the weather changes the Beehive State has to offer! We are Good4Utah!