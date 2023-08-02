SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Wednesday, Utah! Increasing moisture statewide will keep monsoon showers and thunderstorms in place this afternoon and evening.

The Bottom Line? Active skies across the state this afternoon will lead to increased flash flooding.

An approaching front will allow for an organized line of storms by the afternoon and evening along the Wasatch Front, so expect another day of potentially heavy rain, abundant lightning and gusty winds. Temperatures will drop further today from The low 90s along northern Utah while remaining consistent along southern areas. Highs are expected to be in the mid to upper 80s for the remainder of the week with the exception of St. George who will likely see another day in the 90s today before heating back up.

This continued thunderstorm activity will lead to an elevated risk of flash flooding, particularly in the southern part of the state. ‘Probable’ flash flood potential is in place over southern Utah. Popular recreation areas such as Arches National Park, Canyonlands National Park, Bryce Canyon National Park, Capitol Reef National Park, Zion National Park, San Rafael Swell, Grand Staircase, and Glen Canyon will be affected.

To ensure safety, it is crucial to avoid flood-prone areas. Stay vigilant for flash flood warnings and make sure to have access to weather notifications if you plan any hikes. Areas susceptible to rain, like those recovering from recent wildfires, narrow canyons, dry riverbeds, and smooth rock regions, should also be avoided.

By Thursday, increasing westerly flow will aid in cutting off additional monsoon flow. Moisture will clear out of southern Utah for Thursday but linger across northern Utah with additional isolated thunderstorms. Drier air from the west will clear out lingering moisture into Friday. This westerly flow is expected to remain in place over the weekend and help keep temperatures slightly cooler than normal up north, it may even bring some showers to northern Utah early next week.

