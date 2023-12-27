SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Wednesday, we’re at the halfway point of the week. After a cold start, it’s going to be a fairly seasonal late December day as most will see highs close to seasonal norms.



Daytime highs will range in the 30s and 40s for most. However, some in northern Utah will top out in the 20s, and others in southern Utah will reach the low 50s. Expect a mix of sun and clouds statewide.

For the second half of the workweek, high pressure will be the main controlling feature in our weather. This will result in temperatures continuing to gradually warm thanks to a southwesterly flow.

While skies will remain mostly quiet, a weak system will try to undercut the high from Thursday into Friday, which could result in a stray shower or two in the mountains. However, for most it will be just increased clouds as temperatures run about 5-10 degrees above average.



Air quality is expected to remain near the moderate level for most of our northern Utah valleys for the next couple of days.

As we move into the New Year’s weekend, high pressure will begin to move out of the way. Saturday will likely be a quiet and mild day with a mix of sun and clouds, but From New Year’s Eve into New Year’s Day, a storm system will have the potential to at least clip the state.

At this point, it doesn’t look likely we’ll see any significant moisture, but we could see spotty showers across the state as temperatures begin to slowly ease down.



If we’re looking for bigger changes, that could arrive a few days after New Year’s Day, but it’s just something to keep an eye on for now. We’ll continue to keep you posted on the New Year’s Forecast and beyond so be sure to stay tuned!

With Utah’s 4Warn Forecast both on-air and online you can stay on top of all the weather changes the Beehive State has to offer! We are Good4Utah!