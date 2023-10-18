SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Wednesday, Utah! We’re repeating another stellar Fall Day for Utah with minimal changes to our current weather pattern today!

Bottom Line! Another gorgeous day ahead for the Beehive State! Enjoy the sunshine and mild temperature for this time of year, with temperatures dropping into next week.

We have a Northwest flow in place following a dry cold front passing through, so temperatures will be a few degrees cooler compared to yesterday. Overall, clear skies are expected statewide, with a quiet weather pattern and an abundance of sunshine ahead. Expect daytime highs to reach the upper 60s and 70s for the Wasatch Front, and ranging from the 70s to 80s for southern Utah, with St. George hitting the mid to upper 80s this afternoon. Northern Utah will see highs in the mid to upper 60s, still roughly five degrees above seasonal norms.

The ridge of high pressure allows for temperatures to bounce back, as it is still the dominant weather feature in the west and Utah, and will continue to impact our weather throughout the remainder of the week. Dry weather will stick around through the end of the week with no significant changes anticipated.

As the ridge remains over the Western States, it will amplify through the end of the week meaning mid-October weather warmth holds on for a really nice stretch of days. This equates to temperatures staying five to 10 degrees above the usual for this time of year, accompanied by ample sunshine. Enjoy the fantastic weather!

Right now, the earliest shot at another round of wet weather would be the latter half of the weekend into the start of next week. We’re tracking a storm system that would allow for cooling and the chance of precipitation, but it’s still several days away so stay tuned!

With Utah’s 4Warn Forecast both on-air and online you can stay on top of all the weather changes the Beehive State has to offer! We are Good4Utah!