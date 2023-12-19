SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy Tuesday, Utah! Southwest flow is increasing today and that means we will see additional cloud cover, increasing moisture into the state, and some slightly warmer temperatures for some.

We’ve already seen a few spotty showers, including along the Wasatch Front and Back. We’ll hold onto that chance through the rest of the day with mainly rain below 7,000 ft., while most above will see snow. As we saw this morning, any wet weather will be limited, but in the mountains, another inch or two can’t be ruled out.

With this more active weather, we’ve seen the edge get taken off our inversions. While it’s likely not enough to clear it where it has been strongest, like in Salt Lake, other areas could see a reprieve as we’ve seen in Utah County.

Outside of any haze, skies will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy statewide. Inverted valleys will see highs in the 30s while everyone else across the state will run well above average, in the 40s and 50s.

The chance of spotty showers will continue tonight through tomorrow as more energy and moisture filter in from the southwest. While everyone will have the chance of seeing wet weather, the best chance will be in the southern half of the state.

Tomorrow is expected to bring moderate air quality for our northern Utah valleys with daytime highs near or even slightly warmer than today.

By Thursday and Friday, we’re back to mostly dry conditions up north while southern Utah will hold onto a slight chance of wet weather as a storm system brushes us to the south. With slightly weaker inversions in place compared to earlier in the week, temperatures for just about everyone will run above seasonal norms.

As we move into the Christmas weekend, we could be in store for some big changes. While a storm system is expected to pass to our south on Friday, another storm coming in from the northwest could drop into our neighborhood Saturday into Sunday. If this storm does make it to us, then we’d see a good chance of wet weather statewide, a drop in temperatures to near or below seasonal norms, and the clearing of inversions.

There’s even a chance we could see valley rain become snow by Christmas Eve. It’s important to keep in mind that this is more than a few days away, so nothing is set in stone. We’ll continue to fine-tune the forecast and keep you posted on any changes!

With Utah’s 4Warn Forecast, both on-air and online, you can stay on top of all the weather changes the Beehive State has to offer. We are Good4Utah!