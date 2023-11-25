SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy weekend, Utah! Active weather for the state will taper off Saturday, but it will not entirely clear the area quite yet.

The forecast for moisture will decrease from the northwest to the southeast, and it will keep rain and snow showers in the forecast into early Saturday for the far eastern portion of Utah.

However, by the afternoon, things will start to dry out.

Chilly northwest flow will remain in place through the weekend, keeping temperatures below average. Then, high pressure builds and will continue to dry us out while allowing for some valley inversions to set up.

This will lead to some hazy sunshine early in the week with degrading air quality along the Wasatch Front. As far as temperatures go, they’re forecast to rebound some through the first half of the week. However, we’ll struggle to reach the low 40s through Wednesday.

In southern Utah, dry weather will take hold of the extended forecast with a nice warm-up in temperatures. Daytime highs should be in the 50s throughout the week with blue skies and breezy winds at times.

The break from benign weather should be relatively short-lived. Weather computer models are showing the potential for another storm lining up for the latter half of next week that could continue into the weekend.

Bottom line?! High Pressure is starting to build back in.

Stay tuned to your 4Warn Weather forecast both on-air and online. We are Good4Utah!