SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – After a sunny and calm election day, changes are in store for the Thanksgiving holiday.

However, conditions will remain more or less the same until a cold front descends on Utah on Turkey Day.

On Tuesday night, temperatures will fall quickly after sundown. Most Utahns will see overnight lows in the 20s and 30s.

While Wednesday won’t won’t bring a lot of changes, there’ll be a slight uptick in temperatures due to a southerly flow.

The southerly flow will be a result of the high pressure moving further to the east. As the high pressure moves away, active weather is set to return.

It’s becoming increasingly likely that a storm system will dive in from the Pacific Northwest between the second half of Thanksgiving Day into Black Friday.

Given the temperatures ahead of the cold front, this will likely start as valley rain and mountain snow, but colder air will move in quickly and there is potential we could see valley rain become snow as the storm moves through.

Snow showers are expected Friday and there is potential to see some accumulations in our northern Utah valleys.

Since it’s still early in the process, just how much snow we could see needs to be ironed out, but early indications are that we could see at least an inch or two in our valleys while our mountains could see several inches of snow.

The wild card in terms of snow totals will be the potential of lake eEffect snow, which could be in play.

Regardless of moisture, some of, if not the coldest air of the season will move in, setting the table for what will be a cold and sunny weekend after Thanksgiving.

With Utah’s 4Warn Forecast both on-air and online, you can stay on top of all the weather changes the Beehive State has to offer! We are Good4Utah!