SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – We’re halfway through the week, and we’re now moving into a much more active weather pattern that will take us through at least the next seven days.



Our first storm system will move through Wednesday. Given its track, moisture will favor the southern two-thirds of the state with scattered showers. Most of what we’ll see will be snow, however, in lower elevation portions of southern Utah like St. George, we’ll mainly see rain.

There’s a winter weather advisory for the southern mountains now in place and that will run through Thursday evening.

In northern Utah, while the chance of wet weather isn’t all that high, a few isolated showers will be possible from later Wednesday through the first half of Thursday. Any moisture up north will favor the high country and the further north of I-80 you go, the less likely it is you’ll find wet weather.



Outside of any rain or snow, skies will be mostly cloudy with daytime highs that run in the 30s and 40s for most across the state. Even though the chance of any wet weather is low up north, increased winds will help mix our inversions out and we’ve already seen decent improvements in air quality with more of that in store.

Snow accumulations through Thursday will again favor the southern half of the state. In general, the southern mountains will likely see between 5-10 inches while the central mountains could land between 3-8 inches with locally higher amounts in both instances. Southern and central valleys could get between a trace and 4 inches of snow. St. George is expected to see mainly rain.



In Northern Utah, the chance of seeing any snow lessens the further north you go, but northern mountains could see up to 4 inches while the Cottonwoods could see a little bit more if everything comes together. IF northern valleys get snow, minor accumulations can’t be ruled out. Even though accumulations in valleys are not likely to be significant, tricky travel conditions will be possible, especially tonight through Thursday morning.

The storm system will begin to move east of Utah from Thursday morning into the afternoon. The chance of spotty snow showers will gradually dwindle as daytime highs come down by about 5-10 degrees in most locations. Thursday night looks quiet, but that calm will be short-lived. A quick hitter of a system will drop in the from the northwest on Friday and this storm looks to favor northern Utah with a chance for decent accumulations.

Our active weather will continue to roll on as we move through the weekend into next week with what is becoming increasingly likely in a strong storm dropping in over the weekend, then another quick hitter by the middle of next week. This storm looks like it will bring widespread snow to the Beehive State as temperatures dive below seasonal norms. We’ll continue to fine tune all the specific details of these storms and keep you posted!

With Utah’s 4Warn Forecast both on-air and online you can stay on top of all the weather changes the Beehive State has to offer! We are Good4Utah!