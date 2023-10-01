SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy Sunday, Utah! Active weather continues Sunday for the state as a large trough of low pressure is situated to the northwest.

The forecast calls for scattered showers and thunderstorms across the entire state. The precipitation pattern will be sporadic throughout the day, with intermittent breaks. Our unsettled weather pattern is expected to continue into the workweek, with the possibility of isolated showers.

One of the most significant changes with this storm system is a noticeable drop in temperatures. Daytime highs will be much cooler than Saturday with most areas in Utah experiencing temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Only a few places, such as St. George, may reach the low 70s. This cooler trend is likely to persist into early next week, with temperatures remaining below seasonal norms.

With the cooler air in place and additional moisture, we’ll continue to see snowfall along the highest elevations of northern Utah. Snow levels should remain primarily above 8,000 feet with several inches expected along the higher peaks. Local ski resorts could see 1-3″ of snowfall with the Uintas picking up 4-8″.

In terms of rainfall, most areas in Utah can expect to receive between 0.1 to 0.25 inches, with some locations potentially receiving more, especially in the northern portion of the state. Additionally, we anticipate a trailing disturbance moving in Monday night into Tuesday, which could bring snow levels down to 7,500 feet. Isolated showers will remain in the forecast through Tuesday for northern Utah while southern Utah will dry out. Additionally, temperatures will drop further into Monday with highs in the upper 50s for the Wasatch Front while St. George will remain in the low 70s. High pressure will then build back in for the rest of the week with a gradual warmup in temperatures.

Bottom line?! Valley showers and high elevation snow will continue into the work week.

