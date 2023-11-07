SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy Tuesday, Utah! After a warm and breezy start to the workweek, we’ve seen some drastic changes today.

Those changes are thanks to a cold front that will steadily move across the state through the rest of the day. The morning moisture was focused on northern Utah and while we won’t have the blanket of showers we did earlier, expect scattered showers to continue in the northern half of the state from the afternoon into the evening.

Showers will continue to be valley rain and mountain snow, however, as we move into the evening and cool down, snow levels are likely to drop to some of the benches by the evening.

Moisture will also push into central and southern Utah this afternoon and evening with the potential we see some showers stretch as far south as northern Washington County. In Cedar City, if the moisture holds on long enough tonight, there’s even a chance we could see a wintry mix or even snow as the core of the colder air moves in.

The chance for wet weather will dwindle across the state from tonight into tomorrow morning as the cold front pushes away.

Tonight will be turning chilly across the state with overnight lows heading for the 20s and 30s for most. Only places like St. George will see an overnight low in the low 40s. Along the Wasatch Front, we’ll see low to mid-30s while the Wasatch Back will drop into the low and mid-20s.

Drier conditions will take hold for our Wednesday, with most expected to see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and only a slight chance for a few high-terrain showers east of I-15.

Temperatures will run below normal across the state with northern Utah seeing 30s and 40s, while southern Utah will mainly see 40s and 50s. Even St. George tomorrow will only manage low 60s.

Through the rest of the workweek, we’ll stick with calm and cool days with quiet and cold nights. By Friday, temperatures will be close to our seasonal averages, but with the passage of a weak system, we’ll see a few more clouds and maybe a slight chance for a few showers in the high country.

The weak system will help keep temperatures close to seasonal norms on Veteran’s Day this Saturday as we check in with dry conditions. From the end of the weekend into early next week, we’ll warm up a bit more before what could be bigger changes next week.

With Utah’s 4Warn Forecast, both on-air and online, you can stay on top of all the weather changes the Beehive State has to offer. We are Good4Utah!